Aurinia's Lupkynis Shows Sustained Renal Response Rates In Lupus Nephritis Patients

Chemotherapy-free regimen results in 100% complete response rate, 85% complete molecular remission rate in newly diagnosed patients. A combination of ponatinib and blinatumomab was found to be safe and highly effective in patients with newly diagnosed or relapsed/refractory Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), according to researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The study may support a regimen to produce complete remission with front-line therapy, without the increased risks associated with systemic chemotherapy or a stem cell transplant.