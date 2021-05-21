newsbreak-logo
Aurinia's Lupkynis Shows Sustained Renal Response Rates In Lupus Nephritis Patients

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 21 hours ago
  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) has announced a supportive interim analysis of its AURORA 2 continuation study evaluating Lupkynis (voclosporin) in lupus nephritis.
  • Data will be presented at the upcoming European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) 2021 Congress in June.
  • Subjects who completed one year of treatment in Aurinia's Phase 3 AURORA 1 study were eligible to enroll in the continuation study (AURORA 2).
  • The interim analysis of AURORA 2 showed that subjects in the Lupkynis treatment arm sustained meaningful reductions in proteinuria, with no change in mean estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) at 104 weeks of treatment.
  • Proteinuria continued to improve with a greater reduction in UPCR from pre-treatment baseline to year two observed in the voclosporin arm compared to the control arm (-3.1 vs. -2.1 mg/mg).
  • A greater reduction in proteinuria between arms was observed between 1 and 2 years (1.0 vs. 0.6 mg/mg; voclosporin vs. control).
  • Renal function as determined by eGFR remained stable over 104 weeks in both groups compared to baseline assessments.
  • Mean eGFR: 79.6 vs 79.0 mL/min for the voclosporin arm and 78.9 vs 82.9 mL/min for the control arm.
  • Additionally, there were no unexpected new adverse events observed.
  • Price Action: AUPH shares closed at $12.82 on Thursday.
Cancerthekatynews.com

Combination Therapy Achieves High Rates Of Response For Patients With Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Chemotherapy-free regimen results in 100% complete response rate, 85% complete molecular remission rate in newly diagnosed patients. A combination of ponatinib and blinatumomab was found to be safe and highly effective in patients with newly diagnosed or relapsed/refractory Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), according to researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The study may support a regimen to produce complete remission with front-line therapy, without the increased risks associated with systemic chemotherapy or a stem cell transplant.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

GlaxoSmithKline - Vir Biotech's Antibody COVID-19 Treatment Wins CHMP's Positive Scientific Opinion

The European Medicines Agency’s advisory group, Committee for Human Medicinal Products (CHMP), has concluded that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) antibody COVID-19 treatment, sotrovimab, can be used. The opinion covers confirmed COVID-19 in adults and adolescents who don’t require supplemental oxygen therapy and are at...
HealthPosted by
Benzinga

Immutep Stock Gains on Encouraging Data from Early-Stage Solid Cancer Studies

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) has announced that data from its TACTI-002 and INSIGHT-004 studies have been published in abstracts for the American Society of Clinical Oncology's 2021 Annual Meeting. Data from Phase I INSIGHT trial evaluating eftilagimod alpha combined with Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) Bavencio (avelumab) in advanced solid tumors...
CancerPosted by
Benzinga

Allogene's Stock Jumps After Blood Cancer Candidates Show Durable Response

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO) has announced a fresh set of data from its AlloCAR T program in the lead-up to the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting. It includes data from Phase 1 ALPHA (ALLO-501) and ALPHA2 (ALLO-501A) trials in relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), and safety, pharmacokinetics, and...
Healthbiospace.com

aptaTargets’ First-in-Human Data Shows Efficacy of Aptamers in Stroke

Madrid-based aptaTargets S.L. announced data from its first-in-human trial using its ApTOLL aptamer to protect patients against the deleterious effects of acute ischemic stroke. Speaking at TIDES Digital Week, Marcarena Hernández-Jiménez, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, said, “ApTOLL is a confirmed anti-inflammatory drug with an excellent safety profile.” Data to date...