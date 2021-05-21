While You’re In (or venturing out): Catch comedians, explore Iran, sleuth out Sasquatch

In May 2020, Olympia comedian Sam Miller was whiling away quarantine by writing 100 jokes a week, telling them online and asking viewers to donate to good causes. Among those jokes: “Sometimes I wonder what my life would be like if I went back in time and never did drugs and went to college and got a good job, and I think, ‘Jesus. I’d still be stuck in my f---ing house right now.’ ” One year later, Miller — who competed in the 2016 Seattle International Comedy Competition — is once again doing live standup. In person. In front of actual live people. “It’s coming back,” he told The Olympian. “I’m grateful and nervous.” Miller is set to headline a show from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at the Eastside Club Tavern, 410 Fourth Ave. E, Olympia. Also on the bill are Danica Marie, Sabrina Lynne and Ryan Bunnell; Joshua Chambers will host. Admission is by donation.