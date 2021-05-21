newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Olympia, WA

While You’re In (or venturing out): Catch comedians, explore Iran, sleuth out Sasquatch

By Molly Gilmore
Olympian
 21 hours ago

In May 2020, Olympia comedian Sam Miller was whiling away quarantine by writing 100 jokes a week, telling them online and asking viewers to donate to good causes. Among those jokes: “Sometimes I wonder what my life would be like if I went back in time and never did drugs and went to college and got a good job, and I think, ‘Jesus. I’d still be stuck in my f---ing house right now.’ ” One year later, Miller — who competed in the 2016 Seattle International Comedy Competition — is once again doing live standup. In person. In front of actual live people. “It’s coming back,” he told The Olympian. “I’m grateful and nervous.” Miller is set to headline a show from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at the Eastside Club Tavern, 410 Fourth Ave. E, Olympia. Also on the bill are Danica Marie, Sabrina Lynne and Ryan Bunnell; Joshua Chambers will host. Admission is by donation.

www.theolympian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Olympia, WA
City
Tacoma, WA
Olympia, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Miller
Person
Rick Steves
Person
Jesus
Person
Chills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#Sleuth#Public Tv#Bigfoot#The Eastside Club Tavern#Kgy Fm#Comedians#Live Standup#Themed Goodies#Searching#Virtual Tours#Actual Live People#Pretty Gritty#Ing House#Monday Evenings#Off The Cuff Commentary#Europe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
Related