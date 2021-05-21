See The ‘Let Us In’ Amazing Trailer And First Look

After some waiting and delays, Universal Pictures and Blumhouse have released the first trailer for The Forever Purge, the fifth and final film in the hit horror franchise. Though all of the other movies in the series have taken place in either the suburbs or a large city, The Forever Purge will take things to the middle of nowhere Texas. As fans of the series might recall, 2016's The Purge: Election Year concluded with a new president being elected in the United States and the annual practice of "The Purge" coming to an end, but The Forever Purge however will tell the all too-real story of a fringe group that don't want to accept the change. Watch the trailer for yourself below!