See The ‘Let Us In’ Amazing Trailer And First Look

In A Quiet Place, people need to remain silent. In Birdbox, people need to keep their eyes shut. Now here comes Awake, where everyone somehow loses the ability to sleep. This latest post-apocalyptic thriller looks like a mishmash of Children of Men and The Last of Us video game series, with a little Bird Box and A Quiet Place thrown in for good measure. After a mysterious event knocks out all electronics and somehow robs people of their ability to sleep, chaos reigns. But there might be hope in the form of a little girl who still has the ability to catch some z’s. Watch the Awake trailer below, and then try to get a good night’s rest. You never know when a mysterious happening will suddenly and inexplicably keep you from doing so.