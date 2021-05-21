newsbreak-logo
Pierce County, WA

More than a dozen JBLM families file lawsuit over poor housing conditions on base

By Abbie Shull
Olympian
 21 hours ago

Fifteen military families have filed a lawsuit against the private company that manages housing at Joint Base Lewis-McChord over living conditions they say caused damage to property and, in some cases, health problems. The 51 plaintiffs filed the lawsuit May 6 in Pierce County Superior Court against Lewis McChord Communities...

