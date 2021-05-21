newsbreak-logo
High School

Sara Davidson, Klein Cain High Top 10 – Senior Spotlight

By Jessica Williams
Posted by 
Klein ISD
Klein ISD
 21 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Klein Cain Top 10 Senior Sara Davidson is ready for the next step in her academic career! This Klein Cain Hurricane has left a legacy of success for her classmates. Sara thrives in both academics and extracurriculars. Some of her awards from these activities include being recognized as a Girl Scouts Bronze, Silver, and Gold Award Recipient. She gave her time to participate in Cain Live as a Producer, President of the National German Honor Society, also participated in the National English Honor Society.

Klein ISD

Klein ISD

Spring, TX
In Klein ISD, EVERY student enters with a promise & exits with a purpose.

