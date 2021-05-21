Sara Davidson, Klein Cain High Top 10 – Senior Spotlight

Good Morning, Hilliard Davidson! Today is Monday, May 10, 2021, and these are your morning announcements. CATS Quote for today What we give out always comes back. Louise Hay. Should schools block sites like YouTube and Instagram on school devices? Should school uniforms be mandatory? Should we defund the police? Do you enjoy discussing these and other issues of our time? If so, then the Davidson Speech and Debate Club is for you! Join us today, and every Monday after school, in room 219 to join the debate!