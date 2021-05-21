Sara Davidson, Klein Cain High Top 10 – Senior Spotlight
Klein Cain Top 10 Senior Sara Davidson is ready for the next step in her academic career! This Klein Cain Hurricane has left a legacy of success for her classmates. Sara thrives in both academics and extracurriculars. Some of her awards from these activities include being recognized as a Girl Scouts Bronze, Silver, and Gold Award Recipient. She gave her time to participate in Cain Live as a Producer, President of the National German Honor Society, also participated in the National English Honor Society.news.kleinisd.net