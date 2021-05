Two Bundesliga teams with sights set on very different targets face off on Saturday as Werder Bremen hosts Bayer Leverkusen at the Wohninvest Weserstadion. Bremen are in the absolute thick of the relegation battle. They’re only one point ahead of 17th place Köln, and they are only ahead of Arminia Bielefeld, who currently occupy the relegation play-off spot, on goal differential. Times have been tough for Die Grün-Weißen as of late, and a heartbreaking DFB-Pokal semi-final loss to RB Leipzig hasn’t helped things either. Bremen know that they’ll likely have to pick up some points in their final three games in order to avoid the drop, which is why they’ll have plenty of motivation to secure a result on this occasion.