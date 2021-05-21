Israeli Police Fire Tear Gas at Palestinians Near Al-Aqsa Mosque Hours After Ceasefire

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is facing its first major strain just hours after it went into effect. According to the Associated Press, Israeli police have been seen firing stun grenades and tear gas at Palestinians in the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem. It’s the same site where hundreds of Palestinians were injured by Israeli police nearly two weeks ago in act of violence that helped to trigger the 11-day war. On Friday, hundreds of Palestinians gathered at the site to pray and take part in a celebratory demonstration to mark the ceasefire before the scene once again turned violent. Footage showed Israeli police firing projectiles and protesters throwing rocks. The ceasefire went into effect early Friday after 11 days of fighting that left 243 Palestinians and 12 people in Israel dead.