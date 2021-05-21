RWJ – Hamilton Providing Pfizer Vaccine at AHS
Hello Allentown, Upper Freehold and Millstone Communities,. Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (Hamilton) will be distributing the Pfizer vaccine on Friday, June 4th from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Allentown High School (27 High Street, Allentown, NJ). All members of the Allentown, Upper Freehold, Millstone, UFRSD and Millstone Township SD communities are welcome to get their first shot on Friday, June 4th (2nd shot will occur three weeks later). Relatives, family members and friends are all welcome.mycommunitysource.com