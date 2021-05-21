newsbreak-logo
RWJ – Hamilton Providing Pfizer Vaccine at AHS

By Louise San Nicola
Hello Allentown, Upper Freehold and Millstone Communities,. Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (Hamilton) will be distributing the Pfizer vaccine on Friday, June 4th from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Allentown High School (27 High Street, Allentown, NJ). All members of the Allentown, Upper Freehold, Millstone, UFRSD and Millstone Township SD communities are welcome to get their first shot on Friday, June 4th (2nd shot will occur three weeks later). Relatives, family members and friends are all welcome.

EducationAP

Murphy: NJ schools will open full-time, in person in fall

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Defending New Jersey's outlier to maintain an indoor mask mandate to fight COVID-19, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday also announced the state's schools will be open full-time and in person come the new school year. The August executive order allowing schools to offer remote and...
Allentown, NJPosted by
Tri-Town News

Examiner Datebook, May 19

• The Cream Ridge Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. June 21 at the New Egypt Firehouse, 59 Main St., New Egypt. All lot owners are invited to attend. Details: 609-758-8663. • The 2021 Discussion Series will present “Managing the COVID Stressors!” as a ZOOM webinar...
Princeton, NJPacket Online

Princeton Packet News

HAMILTON — JEI Learning Centers and Emina Vukovic have announced the opening of a new center in the Mercerville section of Hamilton Township. The center,...
Public HealthPosted by
94.3 The Point

NJ ends outdoor masking requirement in public places

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signed an executive order repealing the state's general outdoor masking requirement. But rules about masking in indoor public places remains in place. The state's outdoor masking policy had called for masks to be worn when social distancing was impossible. The virus is less...
Monmouth County, NJahherald.com

The Woman’s Exchange Presents $350,000 For Scholarships To Brookdale Community College

Monmouth County, NJ - The Board of Directors of the Woman's Exchange of Monmouth County presented a check of $350,000 to Dr. David Stout, president of Brookdale Community College. These funds will provide scholarships over ten years to women, age 25 or older, living in Monmouth County enrolling in continuing education courses. "The mission of the Woman's Exchange to 'help women help themselves' will now continue into the future," said Monica Boscarino, president of the Woman's Exchange Board of Directors. In 2020, the woman's organization closed its retail shop and sold the building. The proceeds from the sale made this donation possible.
Public HealthPosted by
NJ Spotlight

TCNJ students are working with NJ’s communities to break down vaccine barriers

Students and faculty at the College of New Jersey are trying to change the narrative and get people more comfortable with getting vaccinated. New Jersey has now given at least one shot to 70% of adult residents, with 3.87 million adults now fully vaccinated. New Jersey’s vaccination rate is outpacing other states. But vaccine hesitancy remains, particularly among some of the state’s minority communities. Now the School of Nursing, Health and Exercise Science at The College of New Jersey is trying to figure out why. The school has partnered with the New Jersey Public Health Association to figure out how to better get the word out about vaccinations to those residents.
Educationnjbmagazine.com

NJ Schools Will Be Required to Provide Full-Time, In-Person Instruction

Gov. Phil Murphy announced today that Executive Order 175, which allowed school districts to provide remote instruction under certain circumstances during the 2020-2021 academic year, will expire at the end of the current school year. “Through this action, we are declaring that all students will be back in school for...
Educationphillyvoice.com

All New Jersey schools expected to fully reopen next fall

The days of remote learning will be a thing of the past for New Jersey students come next school year. All New Jersey schools will be required to reopen for full-time, in-person instruction next fall, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday. An executive order signed last summer that allowed school districts...
Monmouth County, NJPosted by
Hopewell Valley News

Tri-Town News Datebook, May 19

• The Cream Ridge Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. June 21 at the New Egypt Firehouse, 59 Main St., New Egypt. All lot owners are invited to attend. Details: 609-758-8663. • New Jersey Blood Services is conducting blood drives which are open to the public....