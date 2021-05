Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The ultimate sign of a successful purchase is when you wear the garment once, and immediately realize you need to pick it up in every color available. Sometimes, a ‘fit just hits! We’re admittedly guilty of this, and we’re not ashamed at all. When you find a piece that fits you perfectly and makes you feel fabulous, why not get more options to wear on rotation?