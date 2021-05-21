The Daily Dash: Ex-Pilot president wants new judge for retrial

Judge Michelle Friedman Appel is the new President of the Michigan District Judges Association (MDJA), the only statewide all volunteer organization of District Court Judges focused on and committed to improving the administration of justice in the District Courts. Currently there are over 230 District Court Judges in Michigan and over 90% of these judges belong to the organization. Judge Appel is the Chief Judge of the 45 District Court in Oakland County, where she has served as a Judge for 18 years. She was first elected in 2002 and has been re-elected three times. Her district includes the cities of Oak Park, Huntington Woods, Pleasant Ridge and the Charter Township of Royal Oak. Prior to becoming a Judge, she was the Oakland County Commissioner for the same cities that make up her judicial district. Judge Appel has resided in her judicial district her entire life, growing up in Oak Park and currently living in Huntington Woods.