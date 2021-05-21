newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

The Daily Dash: Ex-Pilot president wants new judge for retrial

By FreightWaves Staff
freightwaves.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight new trial developments for the former Pilot president, a dangerous-sounding job description and more. The High Five. 1. Mark Hazelwood, the former president of Pilot Co., wants a federal judge to...

www.freightwaves.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Daily Dash#Pilot Co#Bofa Securities#Freight#Fuel#Albuquerque#Replenishment#Port Congestion#Job Description#Capacity Correction#Amarillo#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
Industryfreightwaves.com

The Daily Dash: $1 annual salaries at Nikola

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight Nikola executives playing the long game, TuSimple’s watermelon deliveries and more. FreightWaves’ free virtual event, LIVE @HOME, continues on Thursday; you can listen to pioneering entrepreneurs who see opportunity on the...
Economyfreightwaves.com

The Daily Dash: Union workers at Volvo Trucks reject contract

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight the rejection by union workers at Volvo Trucks North America of a tentative contract, opposition by the Department of Justice to letting Canadian railway CN create a voting trust in its bid to acquire Kansas City Southern and more.
Trafficfreightwaves.com

The Daily Dash: No more gas lines?

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight Colonial Pipeline’s restoration of service, a crack that closed part of Interstate 40 and more. The High Five. 1. Colonial Pipeline’s operations are getting back to normal rapidly, with the company...
TrafficPosted by
Benzinga

The Daily Dash: Pipeline Shutdown Comes Calling On Diesel Supplies

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what's happening in the freight ecosystem. In today's edition, we highlight the impact of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown on diesel supplies, different approaches to reducing driver fatigue and more. The High Five. 1. Major fuel suppliers in the Southeast are starting to...
Industryfreightwaves.com

The Daily Dash: Colonial Pipeline shutdown special

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight the latest coverage of the cyberattack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline, along with more industry news. The High Five. 1. Colonial Pipeline, which carries fuel from the Gulf Coast region...
Laredo, TXfreightwaves.com

The Daily Dash: Big boys of autonomous trucking

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight a young company as it competes in the growing market of autonomous trucking, an exclusive report about Mother’s Day flowers and more. The High Five. 1. Kodiak Robotics is one of...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

L.A. Presiding Judge Extends Deadline for Criminal Trials

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The presiding judge of Los Angeles County's court system has issued an order authorizing a new set of emergency continuances for criminal trials and juvenile dependency matters as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Even as COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations continue to fall in Los...
Industryfreightwaves.com

The Daily Dash: Kansas City Southern favors CN merger proposal

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight news that Kansas City Southern prefers Canadian railway CN’s merger proposal, as well as a new venture that helps trucking companies enhance their reputations and more. The High Five. 1. Kansas...
Economybenefitspro.com

Wells Fargo faces lawsuit for allegedly mismanaging its 401(k) plan

A judge has denied Wells Fargo’s request to dismiss a class-action lawsuit that claims the mega bank mismanaged its more than $40 billion 401(k) plan. Brought on behalf of participant Yvonne Becker in U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota, the class-action lawsuit asserts that some high-level executives at Wells Fargo — who were named as the retirement plan’s fiduciaries — selected and retained 17 Wells Fargo proprietary funds, many of which performed below the benchmark that the bank had picked “as an appropriate broad-based market index for each Wells Fargo Fund.”
EconomyPosted by
The Hill

As red states drop unemployment expansions, Democrats try to make them permanent

Democrats in Washington may be in denial that expanded federal unemployment benefits are keeping workers on the sidelines of the U.S. economy. But in now 21 red states where labor shortages have become increasingly common, leaders are moving to end extraordinary federal pandemic benefits that pay some workers more than they would earn by returning to work. However, that state discretion may be short-lived if federal legislation to permanently expand unemployment benefits is mandated on all states, as President Biden and senior policymakers are already proposing.
IndustryBenzinga

The Daily Dash: Historic Prices For Late-Model Used Trucks

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what's happening in the freight ecosystem. In today's edition, we highlight the rising prices of late-model used trucks, a "big win" for U.S. manufacturers and more. This week, FreightWaves hosts a free virtual event, LIVE @HOME, where you can listen to pioneering...
EconomyPosted by
Fortune

These states will soon stop sending out $300 weekly unemployment benefits

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. More than 20 Republican governors have announced plans to curtail weekly $300 enhanced unemployment benefits. They argue that the federal benefit—which is paid on top of state benefits—is incentivizing jobless Americans to not go back to work.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

State Street to pay $115 mln criminal fine for overcharges - U.S. Justice

State Street Corp (STT.N) agreed to pay a $115 million criminal penalty and enter a deferred prosecution agreement to resolve charges the bank defrauded customers by secretly overcharging them for back-office expenses, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday. According to settlement papers, State Street admitted that from 1998...
Youngstown, OHWFMJ.com

Judge refuses to dismiss low YSU stadium flight case against pilot

In a nine-page ruling handed down late Friday, Youngstown Municipal Court Judge Carla Baldwin dismissed a petition to have the case against pilot Christopher Wilkinson thrown out. In November 2019, authorities charged Wilkinson with inducing panic and disorderly conduct after allegedly flying a single-engine Cessna close to the press box...
Violent CrimesUnion Leader

Judge postpones trial for three ex-cops in George Floyd case

A judge in Minneapolis on Thursday postponed the trial of three former policemen accused of taking part in the murder of George Floyd to March 2022, saying the federal case against the men should proceed first, local media reported. Tou Thao, 25, J. Alexander Kueng, 27, and Thomas Lane, 28...
Oakland County, MIlegalnews.com

Judge Michelle Friedman Appel, incoming President of the Michigan District Judges Association

Judge Michelle Friedman Appel is the new President of the Michigan District Judges Association (MDJA), the only statewide all volunteer organization of District Court Judges focused on and committed to improving the administration of justice in the District Courts. Currently there are over 230 District Court Judges in Michigan and over 90% of these judges belong to the organization. Judge Appel is the Chief Judge of the 45 District Court in Oakland County, where she has served as a Judge for 18 years. She was first elected in 2002 and has been re-elected three times. Her district includes the cities of Oak Park, Huntington Woods, Pleasant Ridge and the Charter Township of Royal Oak. Prior to becoming a Judge, she was the Oakland County Commissioner for the same cities that make up her judicial district. Judge Appel has resided in her judicial district her entire life, growing up in Oak Park and currently living in Huntington Woods.