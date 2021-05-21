newsbreak-logo
League City, TX

League City, Webster set to adjust city boundaries for North Landing Boulevard extension

By Jake Magee
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLeague City will give up some of its land to Webster to help make a proposed road extension a reality. For years, League City has had plans to extend Landing Boulevard where it intersects with FM 518 west of I-45. When constructed, North Landing will go north from the intersection over Clear Creek before turning east at a roundabout to intersect with I-45 in Webster.

League City, TX
League City, Texas

Tour Our Wastewater Treatment Plants

Have a school group, club, organization, or association that would like to take a tour of League City’s wastewater treatment plants? The Wastewater Department organizes tours for various groups throughout the year, so they can learn all about the wastewater treatment process. For more information and to schedule your next...
League City, TX
Community Impact Houston

League City City Council approves increasing roadway impact fees

Over two years after implementing roadway impact fees, League City City Council on May 11 directed staff to begin the process to increase the fees. Roadway impact fees, or roadway capital recovery fees, are a way in which cities can pay for the increasing demand for roadway improvements from new developments. Many cities, including League City, collect impact fees from developers to help pay for roadway improvements made necessary by such developments instead of going to taxpayers.
Texas State

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
League City, TX
Community Impact Houston

League City installs 6 flood gauges in Clear Creek, Dickinson Bayou watersheds

In preparation for the 2021 hurricane season, six new flood gauges were placed in League City this week. Three of the six gauges are in the Clear Creek watershed, and three are in the Dickinson Bayou watershed, according to a May 10 League City news briefing. All gauges were installed and should be added to the Harris County Flood Warning System website May 14, League City officials said via email.
Brazoria County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Brazoria, Fort Bend, Galveston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Brazoria; Fort Bend; Galveston The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Eastern Fort Bend County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Galveston County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Harris County in southeastern Texas * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 502 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Pasadena, Pearland, League City, Texas City, Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Alvin, Dickinson, South Houston, La Marque, Santa Fe, Seabrook, Webster, Hitchcock, Manvel, Kemah, Clear Lake, South Belt / Ellington and Greater Hobby Area. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Texas State

Yukon Ventures announces cold storage development in Seguin

Austin, TX – Yukon Ventures, a Texas based leader in Cold Storage development, announced its second project in the state of Texas. Located at the intersection of I-10 and State Highway 46 in Seguin, TX, this project is a first-mover for servicing the explosive population growth in Central Texas. Unlike...
League City, TX

Join in on League City's first 'Big Sit' birding event

“The Big Sit” event planned in League City may not sound like the most active of events, but there will be an awful lot going on. The Big Sit is an international birding event where participants simply sit down and count the birds that they see. It began in in New Haven, Conn., in 1992.
League City, TX
League City, Texas

Utility Billing System Maintenance May 14

Due to routine maintenance in our billing system on Friday, May 14, 2021, we will be unable to take phone payments and your balance in your customer self service portal may not reflect any payments made after May 13th until the following Monday. You will still be able to make payments in the portal, however, your payment may not be reflected in the balance until the update is complete. If you have any questions regarding your bill, please contact our office during normal business hours at 281.554.1335. We appreciate your patience!
League City, TX
League City, Texas

Marsh Master Amphibious Mower Arrives

The Public Works Department just received their newest piece of equipment called the Marsh Master Amphibious Mower. This special machine is designed specifically for traversing wetland terrain and will be used primarily to mow and maintain City detention ponds and major outfall ditch bottoms . The mower was delivered to...
Houston, TX
Community Impact Houston

IMPACTS ROUNDUP: College of the Mainland opens new STEAM, administration buildings and more

World Famous Daiquiris & Margaritas To Go opened May 1 on the corner of Egret Bay Boulevard and NASA Parkway near Space Center Houston, according to the business’s website. The establishment at 1010 E. NASA Parkway, Ste. A, Houston, offers 12- to 64-ounce sized cocktails to consume inside or purchase at the drive-thru window, including nine types of daiquiris and nine types of margaritas. This is the business’s second Bay Area location, the other being on Clear Lake City Boulevard. 281-532-6457. www.goworldfamous.com.