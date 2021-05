I was born and raised in Muskego, where I got my first job as a bus boy/short order cook at Muskego Lakes Country Club. I wound up going to college for engineering in Madison and I got a part time job cooking at a hotel. I fell in love. The chaos of that kitchen felt like home, and I quickly changed my focus to the culinary arts. After an extended stay in Madison, I moved back to the Milwaukee area to work for Lowlands. After Lowlands, I had the pleasure of working for Levy Restaurants. Levy allowed me to travel and work in a wide variety of large-scale operations. This led to my becoming the executive chef at the Harley-Davidson Museum. Most recently, I had the amazing opportunity to work with some friends I had worked with previously, and I joined F Street Hospitality. I haven’t looked back since.