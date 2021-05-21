newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Associated Press

Startup Breeze Airways says it will begin flying in late May

By DAVID KOENIG
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uHvP9_0a6mgdNh00

American travelers are about to get their second new airline of the spring.

Breeze Airways said Friday that it will begin flying May 27 and expand by July to 16 cities, mostly in the Southeast and central U.S.

Breeze, the creation of JetBlue Airways founder David Neeleman, is targeting secondary cities that are largely overlooked or abandoned by bigger carriers. Neeleman says 95% of Breeze’s early routes have no other nonstop flights.

Like fellow startup Avelo Airlines, which began flying in late April on the West Coast, Breeze plans to offer low base fares to attract leisure travelers, who are returning from pandemic lockdown faster than business travelers.

The new airlines hope their timing is right. U.S. air travel is recovering rapidly, although it remains about one-third below pre-pandemic levels. The plunge in travel means that used planes are plentiful and cheap, and there is a ready labor supply among pilots and other workers who lost their jobs at bigger airlines.

To survive, the newcomers must avoid antagonizing larger competitors that could crush them. Several other budget carriers also pursue vacation travelers, and one of them, Frontier Airlines, already announced plans to challenge Avelo in Burbank, California.

Breeze said its first flights will connect Charleston, South Carolina; Tampa, Florida; and Hartford, Connecticut. Other destinations will be added each week through July 22, stretching from Providence, Rhode Island, to San Antonio, Texas.

Breeze will start with 13 Embraer jets, some of which it is getting from another Neeleman airline, Brazil’s Azul. Neeleman said in an interview that Breeze will achieve trip costs 20% to 25% less than those of bigger airlines, allowing it to serve smaller markets and still become profitable by year end.

Breeze has ordered 60 slightly larger Airbus A220 jets that it expects to begin receiving in October at a rate of one per month, which should let it operate longer flights.

The airline had to retool one cost-saving tactic — a plan to hire college students as flight attendants and pay them $1,200 a month plus tuition help and company-provided housing. They could not remain flight attendants after leaving school, so this approach would prevent them from gaining seniority that leads to higher wages at other airlines. The largest union of flight attendants blasted the plan.

A Breeze spokesman said the airline wasn’t attracting enough applicants. Breeze is now advertising for flight attendants without the current-student requirement, although it still has a partnership with a college in Utah to provide candidates.

___

David Koenig can be reached at www.twitter.com/airlinewriter

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

461K+
Followers
225K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jetblue Airways#U S Airlines#Frontier Airlines#Jetblue Airways#Air Carriers#Airbus#Startup Breeze Airways#Avelo Airlines#Embraer#Azul#Flying#U S Air Travel#Bigger Airlines#Planes#Pilots#Business Travelers#Vacation Travelers#Fares#Flight Attendants#American Travelers
Related
TravelThrillist

The Founder of JetBlue Launched a New Low-Cost Airline and Tickets Start at $39

Named Breeze, the new carrier has 39 nonstop routes between 16 cities in the Southwest, Midwest, Southeast, and Eastern US. Now that travel is slowly making a comeback, we're back to trolling Hopper for cheap flights as if it's our job. Nature is healing. And now, there's a new, budget-friendly carrier to add to the mix. David Neeleman, the founder of JetBlue, just launched Breeze Airways and tickets are on sale for as little as $39.
Huntsville, ALsimpleflying.com

Breeze Airways Reveals First Flights With Tickets On Sale

Breeze Airways has revealed its initial offering of routes and schedules. Focusing heavily on the Eastern and Southeastern United States, Breeze Airways is sticking to its point-to-point model and starting with its Embraer E190 aircraft. The first flights will run on May 27th. Breeze Airways reveals routes. Below is the...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Full Details: Breeze Airways Tickets Now On Sale

Breeze Airways is the much anticipated airline startup in the United States. The guy behind the airline is David Neeleman, who also founded JetBlue. Breeze has been in the works for a long time now, and the airline is finally becoming a reality, despite the pandemic. Breeze Airways has officially...
LifestyleHartford Business

Bradley Airport to launch six new nonstop routes, four with new airline Breeze Airways

Newly launched airline Breeze Airways will run nonstop routes from Bradley International Airport to Charleston, S.C.; Columbus, Ohio; Norfolk, Va.; and Pittsburgh, Pa. Additionally, Bradley today is starting a nonstop route to Minneapolis with Minneapolis-based carrier Sun Country Airlines, and will establish a nonstop Bradley-to-Orlando route via Sun County in September.
Lifestylekfgo.com

New U.S. airline Breeze Airways makes pitch to smaller cities

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Start-up low-cost U.S. airline Breeze Airways on Friday said it would begin service next week, focusing on flights between smaller U.S. cities that don’t have direct service from larger carriers. The airline is founded by David Neeleman, his fifth commercial airline start-up including JetBlue and Canada’s WestJet.
Aerospace & Defenseroutesonline.com

Breeze Airways unveils launch network

A total of 39 largely unserved routes will be offered by the airline, with the first service starting before the end of May. Sixteen destinations will make up the launch network for Breeze Airways, the US startup led by JetBlue founder David Neeleman. The airline, which received its air operator’s...
Lifestylebusinesswest.com

Bradley International Airport Welcomes Breeze Airways

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) announced that Bradley International Airport is one of the launch airports for Breeze Airways. The newly founded carrier announced its official, national debut with the rollout of a route network across the U.S. At Bradley, it will launch four new, non-stop destinations this summer, including Charleston, S.C. (beginning May 27), and Columbus, Ohio; Norfolk, Va.; and Pittsburgh (all beginning July 22).
Lifestylevirginia.gov

Two Virginia Airports Included in Breeze Airways Launch

Breeze Airways is a new airline that launched today in the United States, and it’s founded by the same person behind JetBlue. The airline was initially supposed to launch in 2020, though understandably the timeline was pushed back a bit. Breeze Airways will offer new nonstop flights to 7 destinations...
LifestyleCanton Repository

New airline Breeze Airways takes off May 27 with $39 fares, no middle seats and nonstop flights to smaller cities

Breeze Airways, a new budget airline from the founder of JetBlue, will take off on May 27 with flights concentrated in the southeastern U.S. The airline, whose launch was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic that devastated travel, initially plans to offer flights to and from four airports: Tampa, Florida; Charleston, South Carolina; New Orleans; and Norfolk, Virginia.
Lifestylecntraveler.com

Breeze Airways: A New U.S. Airline Launching Today with Fares from $39 One-Way

While many people are excited about being able to travel more freely this summer, there has been one major drawback to our collective vacation mindset: more expensive airfares. But Breeze Airways, a new low-cost airline in the U.S. that officially launched on Friday, is hoping to change that with its flexible equivalent to basic economy fares currently on sale starting at just $39 one-way on 39 new domestic routes.
LifestyleArkansas Online

Breeze Airways bringing new flights to XNA

HIGHFILL -- Breeze Airways is the newest airline flying out of the Northwest Arkansas National Airport, it was announced Friday. Breeze will fly three new, nonstop destinations: Service to Tampa will begin in June; flights to San Antonio and New Orleans will begin in July, the airline announced. Service with Breeze will be scheduled on every Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday of each week for all three destinations.
Aerospace & Defenseairwaysmag.com

Cleared for Takeoff: Breeze Airways Inaugural Routes Announced

MIAMI — The much-anticipated initial route network for Breeze Airways (MX) has been unveiled—and it’s impressive. The inaugural nonstop flight will take place on Saturday, May 27, 2021, from Tampa (TPA) in Florida, to Charleston (CHS) in South Carolina—which will be covered live by Airways. According to the airline, fares...
Lifestylejohnnyjet.com

Breeze Airways Launches $39 Flights To 16 Destinations

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. David Neeleman, the founder and former CEO of JetBlue, is launching his fifth airline start-up, after JetBlue, Brazil’s Azul, Canada’s WestJet, and Utah-based Morris Air (later purchased by Southwest).
Aerospace & Defenseairlinegeeks.com

Neeleman’s Breeze Airways Debuts Routes, Details Onboard Product and Other Offerings

American startup airline Breeze Airways revealed its first set of routes on Wednesday, aiming to launch service just in time for Memorial Day weekend. The industry newcomer released the first batch of cities to which it will begin service throughout May, June and July as the airline moves toward a complete slate of 39 nonstop routes to 16 cities by the week of July 26.
Warwick, RIBoston Globe

Breeze Airways to launch nonstop flights from Rhode Island to S.C., Va., and Penn.

WARWICK, R.I. — The first flights from Breeze Airways, a new budget airline by the founder of JetBlue, will take off from T. F. Green Airport this summer. On Friday morning, Iftikhar Ahmad, chief executive of the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, which oversees the Warwick-based airport, announced that Breeze Airways will begin nonstop flights on July 22 from T. F. Green to Charlestown, South Carolina; Norfolk, Virginia; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Richmond, VAVirginia Business

Breeze Airways setting up base in Norfolk

Project to create 116 jobs, with flights out of Norfolk, Richmond. Breeze Airways, a new low-cost airline, will invest $5.2 million to build an operations center in Norfolk, producing 116 jobs, the governor’s office announced Friday. The airline also will offer nonstop flights out of Richmond International Airport and Norfolk International Airport.