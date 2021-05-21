newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

EMA backs renewing conditional marketing approval for remdesivir in COVID-19 patients

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O5oz7_0a6mg7Po00

(Reuters) - Europe’s medicines regulator on Friday recommended to renew the conditional marketing authorization for Gilead Sciences’ remdesivir to treat COVID-19.

Reuters

Reuters

125K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ema#Remdesivir#Covid 19#Ema#Gilead Sciences#Europe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

Myovant Sciences' Relugolix Combo Tablet For Uterine Fibroids Scores EMA Backing For Approval

European Medicines Agency's advisory committee issued a positive opinion recommending the approval of Myovant Sciences Ltd's (NYSE: MYOV) Ryeqo (relugolix, estradiol, and norethindrone acetate) for uterine fibroids. The final decision on the application is expected to be available in approximately two months. Gedeon Richter will commercialize Ryeqo for uterine fibroids,...
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

GlaxoSmithKline & Vir's Sotrovimab Receives Positive EMA Opinion For Early Treatment Of COVID-19

(RTTNews) - GlaxoSmithKline plc. (GSK.L, GSK) and Vir Biotechnology Inc. said that the European Medicines Agency's or EMA Committee for Human Medicinal Products or CHMP has issued a positive scientific opinion that relates to the use of the companies' sotrovimab for the treatment of adults and adolescents with COVID-19 who do not require oxygen supplementation and who are at risk of progressing to severe COVID-19. The CHMP reached its opinion following a review of data including an interim analysis of efficacy and safety data from the Phase 3 COMET-ICE trial, which evaluated sotrovimab as monotherapy for the early treatment of COVID-19 in adults at high risk of hospitalization.
PharmaceuticalsWashington Times

Japan approves Moderna, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines

Japan has approved COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and AstraZeneca for use within its borders as it tries to jump-start a sluggish campaign and prepare for the Tokyo Olympics in a few weeks. The Pfizer-BioNTech shot is available, but the new approvals will allow Japan to expand supply and reach more...
ElectronicsPosted by
Reuters

Worker at chipmaker TSMC gets COVID, operations unaffected

TAIPEI, May 22 (Reuters) - A staff member at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) has contracted COVID-19 and those who had direct contact are under quarantine, though operations are not affected, the company said on Saturday. Taiwan, a major producer of semiconductors, is central to global efforts to resolve...
Agriculturethecharlottegazette.com

Farmers markets return to pre-COVID conditions

The spring opening of local farmers markets is a welcome return to normalcy for both farmers and consumers. Last spring many farmers had to shift to online ordering, requiring some to create internet sites. Market operators had to develop touchless delivery systems and provide hand-washing stations, increase space between booths, and limit in-person attendance.
IndustrySentinel

Fabry Disease Treatment Market R & D including top key players Sanofi S.A., Shire Plc., Amicus Therapeutics Inc., ISU Abxis Co Ltd.

JCMR recently broadcasted a new study in its database that highlights the in-depth market analysis with future prospects of Fabry Disease Treatment market. The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, industry executives and other key people get ready-to-access and self analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. Some of the key players mentioned in this research are Sanofi S.A., Shire Plc., Amicus Therapeutics Inc., ISU Abxis Co Ltd., JCR Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd., Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc., Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Avrobio Inc., Greenovation Biotech GmbH, Moderna Therapeutics Inc., Green Cross Pharma Pte Ltd.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

BeiGene Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance And Priority Review Of Supplemental New Drug Application For BRUKINSA® (Zanubrutinib) In Marginal Zone Lymphoma

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative medicines worldwide, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted a supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for BRUKINSA ® (zanubrutinib) for the treatment of adult patients with marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) who have received at least one prior anti-CD20-based therapy and granted priority review. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date is September 19, 2021.
Businessthedallasnews.net

COVID-19 Clinical Trails Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 10.2% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026

COVID-19 Clinical Trails Market size is estimated at $4.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) is a contagious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus. Most of the people infected by COVID-19 virus will develop mild to moderate respiratory illness and can recover without any special treatment. Aged people, and those with respiratory illness, cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and other chronical diseases are more likely to develop serious illness. Based on the nature of pandemic more than 560 drug development programs are in the planning stages by the companies and clinical, about 370 trials were reviewed by FDA and currently, 5 COVID-19 treatments are authorised for emergency use and only 1 treatment is approved by FDA for use in COVID-19 . The market is mainly driven by the rapid spread of coronavirus leading to a huge number of deaths worldwide, thereby putting pressure on healthcare organizations to provide vaccines/therapeutics. Increased global research activities are also creating demand for COVID-19 clinical trials to fuel the market growth while the side effects caused during the clinical trials can hinder the market due to adverse reactions caused by the treatment.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Working conditions and non-workplace factors affect COVID-19 mortality in England

The COVID-19 pandemic has been severe in the United Kingdom, where infection and death rates were very high during both waves of the pandemic. While most deaths are among the elderly, many deaths have been reported among the working population, especially the essential workers. There have been many reports that suggested key occupational differences in severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection and death risk, but there have not been many systematic comparisons of death rates across different occupations.
Public Healthspectrumnews1.com

Few medical conditions prevent COVID-19 vaccination

COLUMBUS, Ohio — COVID-19 cases are going down and restrictions are beginning to lift. Those are signs that make many medical officials believe the intense war against the coronavirus and any new variants appears to be coming to an end. What You Need To Know. Demand for the COVID-19 vaccine...
Galveston, TXMedscape News

Worse Outcomes for Patients With COPD and COVID-19

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. A study of COVID-19 outcomes across the United States bolsters reports from China and Europe that indicate that patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and SARS-CoV-2 infection have worse outcomes than patients with COVID-19 who do not have COPD.
Public Healthtripsavvy.com

It’s Officially Official: Europe Will Reopen to Fully Vaccinated Travelers

If you’ve gotten both doses of your COVID-19 vaccination, it’s time to start booking your tickets to Europe. As we suspected, the European Union has agreed on May 19 to reopen its borders to travelers that are fully vaccinated with a World Health Organization-approved shot, as well as visitors from countries deemed epidemiologically “safe,” a list that should be finalized by Friday, May 21.
WorldVoice of America

Migrant Doctors in Australia Dispensing Critical COVID-19 Health Advice to Workers and Patients Back Home

SYDNEY - Expatriate Indian doctors in Australia have formed an emergency group to help overwhelmed colleagues and relatives struggling with COVID 19 back home. Also, in Australia, a special task force is urging the government to abandon what some have termed a “fortress approach” to the pandemic due to the country’s decision to keep international borders shut.