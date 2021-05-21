EMA backs renewing conditional marketing approval for remdesivir in COVID-19 patients

COVID-19 Clinical Trails Market size is estimated at $4.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) is a contagious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus. Most of the people infected by COVID-19 virus will develop mild to moderate respiratory illness and can recover without any special treatment. Aged people, and those with respiratory illness, cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and other chronical diseases are more likely to develop serious illness. Based on the nature of pandemic more than 560 drug development programs are in the planning stages by the companies and clinical, about 370 trials were reviewed by FDA and currently, 5 COVID-19 treatments are authorised for emergency use and only 1 treatment is approved by FDA for use in COVID-19 . The market is mainly driven by the rapid spread of coronavirus leading to a huge number of deaths worldwide, thereby putting pressure on healthcare organizations to provide vaccines/therapeutics. Increased global research activities are also creating demand for COVID-19 clinical trials to fuel the market growth while the side effects caused during the clinical trials can hinder the market due to adverse reactions caused by the treatment.