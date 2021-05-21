Reforms aren’t enough to end ‘us vs. them’ policing in America
Those who say the guilty verdict in Derek Chauvin’s trial for the murder of George Floyd represents a change in American policing remind me of those who falsely claimed that the election of Barack Obama signaled the dawn of a post-racial America. The response to Obama’s election unleashed the worst racism seen in this country in the past 50 years, and the verdict in the Chauvin case has done little to curb white police officers killing young Black men and women, even children in their teens.crosscut.com