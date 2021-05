Cryptocurrency mining seems to be just one factor behind the shortage of graphics cards on the market today, and many gamers have rejoiced at anything that might make cards more accessible. Limiting mining on consumer cards is a big deal for manufacturers, too, since they want to sell their own specialized CMP lineups of mining cards. NVIDIA, the maker of GPUs like the CMP 30HX, wants to protect its own bottom line, too. In short, everyone has their own angles, but many parties are in full agreement that limiting mining on consumer graphics cards can go a long way to shifting the balance back to gamers. Now, the first wave of crypto-gimped high-end hardware is on the way.