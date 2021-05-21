newsbreak-logo
Markets

Slight price pressure on gold, silver Friday, but bulls had a good week

By Jim Wyckoff
kitco.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly lower in early morning U.S. trading Friday, on routine downside corrections in uptrends and some profit taking heading into the weekend, after hitting 3.5-month highs earlier this week. June gold futures were last down $2.50 at $1,879.30 and July Comex silver was last down $0.142 at $27.925 an ounce.

www.kitco.com
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Rises 3rd Week in Row but Stopped by $1,890 Ceiling

Investing.com - Gold prices dipped on Friday even as they clinched a third straight weekly gain. But longs hoping to break above $1,900 were stopped $10 short of the target, proving sentiment for the yellow metal wasn’t as hot yet as they thought. Gold for June delivery on New York’s...
Currencieskitco.com

Dollar set for weekly loss as taper jitters subside

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - The dollar hit its lowest level in four months on Friday and was set to notch a modest weekly drop as traders' concerns about taper talk in Federal Reserve minutes faded, though a pullback in commodity prices and nervousness about virus outbreaks kept losses in check.
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Aussie may fall, but not by much

FOMC’s and RBA’s Minutes showed that policymakers are still concerned. Australian macroeconomic data surprised to the downside, capping the aussie. AUD/USD is technically neutral in the longer-run, modest bearish potential. The AUD/USD pair is finishing the week with modest losses, trading around the 0.7740 level. Despite the broad greenback’s weakness,...
Marketskitco.com

Gold, silver pause waiting to run higher

"Play it again" has been the mantra of the metals markets over the past couple of days. Once again, we see solid consolidation as gold and silver await the next big move, all signs point higher. The pattern for gold and silver remains bullish. We are already seeing the cries...
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Lower in Early Trade, Rain in Forecast

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: July corn is down 7 1/2 cents, July soybeans are down 15 cents and July KC wheat is down 5 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Friday, Dow Jones futures are starting higher with several manufacturing surveys indicating expansion in Europe. On Thursday, the Labor Department said weekly jobless claims fell to 444,000 last week, the lowest in over a year. Trading in Bitcoin has been volatile this week and is back above $40,000 early Friday, even after the U.S. Treasury called for stricter compliance of virtual currencies.
MarketsValueWalk

Gold, Silver, Miners: The Zenith And Its Shadows

Most likely we saw the precious metals reach their zenith on May 19, like the tropical sun on the day of the equinox. What will come afterward?. Usually, when we think about the zenith, we have in mind a natural phenomenon caused by the tropical sun being exactly over our heads. But the zenith can also mean that something reached its peak – and just as the sun starts casting increasingly longer shadows after retreating from the highest point in the sky, the same happens when an asset on the market starts backing out after topping.
StocksPosted by
Action News Jax

Stocks end a wobbly day mixed; S&P 500 posts a weekly loss

Wall Street racked up more losses Friday on a choppy day of trading that left the major indexes mixed and the S&P 500 with its second straight weekly decline. The S&P 500 ended 0.1% lower after having been up 0.7% in the early going. The benchmark index, which hit an all-time high two weeks ago, lost 0.4% this week. That follows a 1.4% loss last week.
Marketskitco.com

A Golden Cross could be forthcoming between the 50-day EMA and the 100-day EMA

To paraphrase Investopedia, the golden cross is a chart pattern. A bullish signal in which a market's moving average moves above a longer-term moving average. The golden cross is a bullish breakout pattern formed from a crossover involving a short-term moving average (such as the 50-day moving average) breaking above a longer-term moving average (such as the 100-day moving average). As long-term indicators carry more weight than a shorter one, the cross indicates a bull market on the horizon and is reinforced by high trading volumes.
StocksInternational Business Times

Stocks Boosted By Bright Eurozone Business Data

Most stock markets posted gains Friday on growing evidence of economic recovery as Covid restrictions recede, dealers said. Frankfurt stocks added 0.5 percent overall, and Paris won 0.7 percent as exchanges headed into the weekend. London was flat however, as investors had already priced in an expected surge in British...
Businesskitco.com

Gold: the price that turns the tide

Another wild week in the futures and commodities markets with Crypto Currencies (Bitcoin and Ether) taking the "brunt of the blow," losing about half of their values over a two-week time frame. The sell-off came from new regulations in China indicating that "Banks cannot accept virtual currencies nor can banks exchange between crypto and Yuan or other currencies." I always found it interesting that they call these digital tokens "currencies," I mean, what currency falls 20% in a week? Not even the U.S. Dollar...yet.
Marketsgoldprice.org

Gold Price Recap: May 17 - May 21

Happy Friday, traders. Welcome to our weekly market wrap, where we take a look back at these last five trading days with a focus on the market news, economic data and headlines that had the most impact on gold prices—and may continue to into the future—as well as the charts for silver, the US Dollar and other key correlated assets.
Marketsfintechzoom.com

Gold Futures – Gold prices today suffer third fall in four days, silver rates drop

In international markets, gold rates edged lower amid a rally in equity markets but a weaker dollar capped losses. Gold. The dollar index was down 0.03% to 89.770 against rivals. A weaker greenback makes gold more appealing for other currency holders. An overnight dip in benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields also supported gold. Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold set for third weekly gain on tepid dollar, inflation worries

* Gold up 1.8% so far this week * Dollar on track for weekly loss * SPDR Gold Trust holdings rose 0.6% on Thursday * Platinum set for second straight weekly decline (Adds details, updates prices) By Brijesh Patel May 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Friday, and were on track for a third straight weekly gain, as a weaker U.S. dollar and growing inflationary pressure boosted demand for the safe-haven metal. Spot gold was little changed at $1,874.60 per ounce by 0510 GMT, and has risen 1.8% so far this week. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,876.10. "U.S. economic data has given us strong inflation alerts this week, meaning yields and the dollar have fallen, strong supportive factors for gold," OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said. "Additionally, I believe that upward trading momentum has increased for gold as investors now believe that prices have made a structural low." The dollar hovered around recent lows against its rivals and was heading for a weekly loss, while benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell. Recent data showing a rise in prices in the United States and the UK intensified concerns over inflation, lifting gold's appeal as an inflation hedge. "Further stimulus are seen in different countries and these in the minds of many will lead to inflation moving forward," Brian Lan, managing director at dealer GoldSilver Central said. "On the longer term, we continue to be bullish on gold as the fundamentals that support owning gold have not changed and wouldn't change for some time, in particular, the low-interest rates environment." Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.6% to 1,037.09 tonnes on Thursday. Meanwhile, risk sentiment in wider financial markets remained upbeat, fuelled by hopes around a quick economic recovery. British retail sales surged by 9.2% in April as shops reopened, their biggest jump since a previous reopening in June, official data showed. Elsewhere, palladium fell 0.4% to $2,841.89 per ounce, silver eased 0.4% to $27.64. Platinum gained 0.2% to $1,197.97, but was on track for its second straight weekly fall. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Energy Industryactionforex.com

Oil Under Pressure, Gold Stays Steady

Brent crude and WTI have now retreated around 7.0% from their highs at the start of the week as markets with heavy speculative positioning were punished by association with cryptocurrencies mid-week. Notably, oil prices have failed to recover and have continued down, with the spectre of a return of Iranian oil to the international market weighing on a long speculative market.
MarketsForexTV.com

Gold Prices Slip Amid Taper Talk

Gold prices slipped from over four-month highs on Thursday as investors looked past hawkish FOMC minutes. Spot gold slipped 0.1 percent to $1,868.09 per ounce, after having hit as high as $1,890.13 on Wednesday, the highest since Jan. 8. U.S. gold futures were down 0.7 percent at $1,868.05, with extreme...
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Eyeing Markit US PMI Data and Symmetrical Triangle

Gold, XAU/USD, Inflation, Treasury Yields, Fed, Symmetrical Triangle - Talking Points:. Gold aimed higher as Treasury yields and the US Dollar fell. Falling commodity prices may be lowering inflation estimates. XAU/USD eyes Symmetrical Triangle for next potential move. Gold prices gained on Thursday as the anti-fiat yellow metal capitalized on...