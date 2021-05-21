newsbreak-logo
Triple jump champion from Atlanta area will miss Tokyo Olympics after rupturing Achilles

WXIA 11 Alive
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — Two-time Olympic triple-jump champion Christian Taylor underwent surgery to repair a torn Achilles and will miss the Tokyo Olympics. The Fayetteville native was injured during a recent meet in Ostrava, Czech Republic. He had surgery in Germany. The 30-year-old Taylor captured gold at the 2012 London Games and...

