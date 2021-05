Senators Mike Rounds of South Dakota and Tina Smith of Minnesota are asking Attorney General Merrick Garland to examine whether the control large meatpackers have over the beef processing market violates U.S. antitrust laws and principles of fair competition. They wrote a letter to the AG this week and are inviting all members of Congress to join them. This isn’t the first investigation on this issue, but Rounds says both producers and consumers are at the center of this examination.