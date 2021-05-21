NIFA invests over $2.3M in Small Business Innovation Research Program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is investing up to $15 million to support the development of new tools, approaches, practices and technologies to further natural resource conservation on private lands through the Conservation Innovation Grants (CIG) program. CIG partners use creative problem solving and innovation to address our nation’s water quality, air quality, soil health and wildlife habitat challenges, all while improving agricultural operations. This year, funded CIGs will focus on climate-smart strategies for water resources, soil health (focused on carbon sequestration and climate resilience), nutrient management, grazing lands conservation and strategies to increase conservation adoption. “Through Conservation Innovation Grants, we’re able to co-invest with partners on the next generation of agricultural conservation solutions,” said Terrance O. Rudolph, state conservationist for Georgia. “Using creative problem solving and innovation, CIG partners work to address our nation’s most pressing natural resource concerns, all while helping to ensure the health and longevity of American agriculture.” All U.S.-based non-Federal entities and individuals are eligible to apply. Proposals must be submitted through Grants.gov by 11:59pm on July 19, 2021. Complete funding announcement information can be accessed through the Conservation Innovation Grants webpage.