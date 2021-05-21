newsbreak-logo
NIFA invests over $2.3M in Small Business Innovation Research Program

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Agriculture this week announced a $2.3 million investment as part of the USDA Small Business Innovation Research Program. USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture recently awarded eight grants totaling $812,900 to small businesses to improve plant production and protection. Additionally, NIFA awarded eight grants totaling $797,600 for animal production and protection, and seven awards totaling $706,100 for conserving natural resources.

