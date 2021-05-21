newsbreak-logo
Skyrocketing price of wood prompts produce industry to sound alarm over pallet shortage

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United Fresh Produce Association says pallet shortages are disrupting the produce supply chain. The organization says the lack of pallets is adding stress to a supply chain that is already facing significant challenges. Other supply chain issues include a lack of available trucks and shipping containers, labor challenges and a pending shortage of resin used to make reusable containers and pallets.

