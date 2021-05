General Motors is asking the Biden Administration to change the federal EV tax credit rules so its vehicles can once again qualify to receive government subsidies. Under the current EV tax credit rules, customers are entitled to receive a $7,500 federal tax rebate with the purchase of a battery-electric vehicle. However, an automaker’s vehicle no longer qualifies for the $7,500 subsidy once it has sold more than 200,000 EVs – a threshold that GM surpassed way back in 2018. GM now wants the rules amended so that buyers of its battery-powered vehicles can once again qualify for the tax credit, saying the current laws are penalizing it for being one of the first automakers to mass-produce EVs.