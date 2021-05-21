newsbreak-logo
Middle East

Searching for Peace in the Middle East

By Pini Dunner
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBy the time you read this, there will probably be a ceasefire arrangement in place between Israel and the Hamas regime in Gaza, although the wounds of war will still be open and raw. This new ceasefire will just be the latest in a long list of so-called ceasefire arrangements between a legitimate democratic country, Israel, and a terrorist entity, which is what Gaza has become: a vicious autocratic regime with the single-minded intent of destroying Israel.

