Economy

PPP ending with a bang; Biden issues climate order for banks

By George Yacik
American Banker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleReceiving Wide Coverage ... Morgan Stanley “set up a four-way race to one day succeed Chief Executive James Gorman, elevating a number of senior executives into new roles as part of a broader management reshuffle,” The Wall Street Journal reported. “Ted Pick, who leads the firm’s investment-banking and trading businesses, and Andy Saperstein, the head of wealth management, were named co-presidents of the bank. Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Pruzan is moving into the role of operations chief, and Dan Simkowitz was given responsibility to help set Morgan Stanley’s strategy and execution alongside his job as head of investment management.”

Presidential ElectionLivingston Parish News

OPINION | ESG investing – politics by other means

Before Joe Biden’s election, environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing was sweeping all before it. Wall Street was coming to the planet’s rescue and saving capitalism at the same time. It was a self-serving myth. As I show in my new report, Capitalism, Socialism and ESG published today, doing well by doing good is no more than Wall Street sales patter. But since the election, financial regulators have been falling over themselves playing catchup.
Stocksirmagazine.com

The week in investor relations: ETF inclusion hurts performance, investors back late-cycle stocks and climate rebellions mount

– US large-cap stocks commonly held by ETFs underperform compared with companies that have lower ETF ownership, according to the Financial Times (paywall). The research, conducted by Vincent Deluard, global macro strategist at StoneX, says the poor performance has become more pronounced over recent years. The findings add to concerns by some investors that ETFs lead to crowding in popular stocks, creating bubbles that later burst.
U.S. Politicsecowatch.com

Biden Orders Gov. Agencies to Address Financial Climate Change Risks

President Biden on Thursday ordered agencies across the federal government to prepare for risks to the American economy posed by climate change. The harms inflicted by human-caused global warming are already being felt in the form of rising sea levels, extreme weather, wildfires, and droughts, but "these risks are often hidden," the White House said.
U.S. PoliticsPine Tree

Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell on Federal Reserve’s Response to Technological Advances in Global Payments Landscape

Washington, DC…Technological advances are driving rapid change in the global payments landscape. The Federal Reserve is studying these developments and exploring ways that it might refine its role as a core payment services provider and as the issuing authority for U.S. currency. “As the central bank of the United States, the Federal Reserve is charged with promoting monetary and financial stability and the safety and efficiency of the payment system,” Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome H. Powell said Thursday in a video message. “In pursuit of these core functions we have been carefully monitoring and adapting to the technological innovations now transforming the world of payments, finance, and banking.”
Personal Financeinternationalinvestment.net

European Commission fines three investment banks over bonds 'collusion'

Seven bank were named as breaching EU antitrust rules by participating together in a trading cartel covering the primary and secondary market for European government bonds, the European Commission revealed in a statement on 20 May. These were Bank of America, Natixis, Nomura, RBS (now NatWest), UBS, UniCredit and WestLB...
MarketsUnion Leader

Fed, citing crypto risk, to open digital currency debate this summer

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell flagged the risks of cryptocurrencies in an unusual video message on Thursday that also laid out a clearer timetable for the Fed to consider adopting a digital currency of its own. Highlighting the fast advances in financial technology and the potential benefits involved,...
Economyaba.com

Federal Reserve to Explore Central Bank Digital Currency

The Federal Reserve plans to publish this summer a discussion paper exploring the implications of issuing a U.S. central bank digital currency, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in a statement today. The paper will complement Federal Reserve research that is already underway to understand how a central bank digital...
BusinessInvestmentNews

Morgan Stanley defies bank diversity trend

After years of talking about the need for more equality on Wall Street, two of the biggest banks just previewed what the finance industry’s next generation of leaders will look like. At Morgan Stanley, they’ll resemble the old guard. Chief Executive James Gorman unveiled his biggest leadership change in over...
Presidential Electionfintechzoom.com

Joe Biden News – Biden order on climate financial risk reaches deep into the economy

The order directs regulators, budget writers and purchasing agencies to rethink how they do the taxpayers’ business. While it focuses on financial risk, the measures will reach well beyond Wall Street. Its provisions have the potential to affect a myriad of public and private companies, as well as average Americans who own homes, pay into retirement funds, or buy insurance.
Marketsfinextra.com

Norges Bank ponders operational role in real-time payments; warns of institutional risk in crypto

Norges Bank is today publishing Financial Infrastructure Report 2021 and Norges Bank Papers 2/2021, "Retail payment services 2020". There have been few disruptions in the Norwegian financial infrastructure in recent years, and the infrastructure has functioned smoothly also during the coronavirus pandemic. Norges Bank considers the functioning of the financial infrastructure to be secure and efficient.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

UBS, Nomura hit hardest as EU fines crisis-era bond cartel

BRUSSELS (May 20): UBS Group AG, Nomura Holdings Inc, and UniCredit SpA were fined a total of €371 million (US$452 million) by the European Union for colluding on euro government bond trading during the region's sovereign debt crisis. UBS was fined €172 million and Nomura will have to pay €129.6...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
pymnts

Fed's Powell Wants New Input On Digital Currencies

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell wants more input on digital currencies as the new form of money gains in popularity, according to a Thursday (May 20) press release. In a video posted Thursday, the Fed chair said the agency had been looking at all the changes happening with digital currencies.
Public Healthcrowdfundinsider.com

Norway’s Norges Banks Says Financial System Is Working Properly despite COVID Issues, Is Researching CBDCs

Has released its Financial Infrastructure Report 2021 and Norges Bank Papers 2/2021, titled “Retail payment services 2020.”. Norges Bank notes that there have been significantly fewer disruptions in the Norwegian financial infrastructure during the past few years, and the infrastructure has been working well, even during the COVID-19 crisis. Norges Bank claims that the functioning of the financial infrastructure is adequately secure and efficient as well.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden signs order directing studies of climate-related financial risks

President Biden on Thursday signed an executive order directing several federal departments and agencies to analyze the risks climate change poses to the U.S. financial system and federal government, the White House announced. The order from Biden mandates a range of studies meant to expose the ways climate change, the...
POTUSCNBC

Biden orders federal strategy to curb climate change risk to economy

President Joe Biden is directing the federal government to develop a strategy to curb the risk of climate change on public and private financial assets in the U.S, the White House said Thursday. The order requires Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the head of the Financial Stability Oversight Council, to deliver...