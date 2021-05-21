Revolut Business to Offer Currency Forward Contracts or FX Forwards in the UK
Revolut Business revealed on Friday (May 21, 2021) that it’s introducing currency forward contracts (FX Forwards) in the United Kingdom. Revolut Business’ FX Forwards will allow firms of any size – from large corporates to single-person businesses – to set future exchange rates via an online platform, 24/7. Clients will have the option to obtain a fixed FX rate for a fixed amount and set date in the future in their Revolut Business web app.www.crowdfundinsider.com