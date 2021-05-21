newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Revolut Business to Offer Currency Forward Contracts or FX Forwards in the UK

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRevolut Business revealed on Friday (May 21, 2021) that it’s introducing currency forward contracts (FX Forwards) in the United Kingdom. Revolut Business’ FX Forwards will allow firms of any size – from large corporates to single-person businesses – to set future exchange rates via an online platform, 24/7. Clients will have the option to obtain a fixed FX rate for a fixed amount and set date in the future in their Revolut Business web app.

www.crowdfundinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Currency Exchange#Digital Currencies#Exchange Rates#Revolut Business#Gbp#Usd#Eur#Review#The Revolut Business#Fx Fees#Fx Engine#Business Clients#Multiple Currencies#Cash Flow Requirements#Bank#Customers#Uk#Money#Product
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
U.K.
Related
BusinessShareCast

Electra Private Equity to float TGI Fridays on London market

Electra Private Equity said on Friday that it plans to float US-themed restaurant chain TGI Fridays on the London Stock Exchange as it enters the final stages of its wind down. The private equity group’s other last remaining asset, shoe retailer Hotter Shoes, will be floated on the junior AIM...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

UK pushes forward "Global Pandemic Radar"

London [UK], May 21 (ANI/Xinhua): British government Friday launched plans for a new "Global Pandemic Radar" to identify emerging COVID-19 variants and track new diseases around the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) will lead an implementation group, supported by the Wellcome Trust, to launch this new international partnership to...
Marketskalkinemedia.com

Spotlight On 2 Banking Stocks: Virgin Money and Barclay Plc

UK banking sector has increasingly adopted technology to innovate under business uncertainty caused by the ongoing covid-19 crisis. A recent report commissioned from Mobiquity saw 40 per cent of banks adopting digital technology to make their businesses greener. The Bank of England also announced plans to make its bond portfolio...
Worldcrowdfundinsider.com

Ireland’s B2B Card Payments Fintech CleverCards Finalizes €10M Round, Acquires European Money Institution License

Ireland’s B2B card payments Fintech CleverCards has finalized a €10 million funding round. The company has also acquired a European Money Institution license via the acquisition of spend management service provider, ExpendiaSmart. Since introducing its payments platform back in December 2019, CleverCards has managed to attract more than 5,000 businesses...
RetailCoinTelegraph

Hong Kong regulators set to ban retail Bitcoin trading

Hong Kong regulators have moved to ban retail trading in Hong Kong after months of intense speculation about a likely prohibition. According to a report by Reuters on Friday, the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau of Hong Kong has released the results of its consultation on a possible retail crypto trading ban which began back in November 2020.
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Squeeze on Bitcoin: China Province Sets Up Hotline to Tattle on Crypto Miners

Multiple reports are indicating that China continues to put the squeeze on cryptocurrency. Long ago, China officially halted crypto trading but the country has long been home to many crypto miners. In fact, according to the Cambridge Centre of Alternative Finance (CCAF)Bitcoin Mining Map, China controls a whopping 65% of Bitcoin mining as of April. Earlier this year, China accounted for over 70% of Bitcoin mining. The United States is a distant second at just 7.24%.
U.K.businesstravelnews.com

U.K. Delays Payment Authentication Standards Implementation Until 2022

The mandatory implementation of Strong Customer Authentication in the United Kingdom for e-commerce payments, including for many business travel bookings, has been delayed by an additional six months to March 14, 2022, the country's Financial Conduct Authority announced Thursday. SCA is designed to eliminate fraud through an additional verification process...
Businessthepaypers.com

Klarna considers UK IPO, depending on UK finance rules post-Brexit

Klarna has declared that the decision on whether to move ahead with a listing in London hinges on the UK government’s post-Brexit financial services regulation, says Bloomberg. The Sweden-based payments company hopes the British government ‘follows the lead of Singapore’ in easing the burden of red tape on the industry....
Economythepaypers.com

Klarna launches #WhyPayInterest campaign in the UK

Global banking, payments, and shopping service Klarna has launched a nationwide campaign entitled #WhyPayInterest, according to The Fintech Times. The campaign, which will run across both online and in-print channels, highlights the key differences between Buy Now Pay Later products and traditional credit cards in the UK. In 2020 alone, Brits paid GBP 5.7 billion in credit card interest and fees to outdated and archaic credit providers. Those that used zero-cost Buy Now Pay Later options instead, such as Klarna’s ‘Pay Later’ products, saved GBP 76 million in interest payments during 2020 – the equivalent of GBP 144 every 60 seconds. #WhyPayInterest shines the spotlight on traditional finance providers, challenging outdated business models and products that don’t serve consumers’ best interests.
Energy Industryenergy-storage.news

VIDEO: Industry leaders on financing utility-scale battery storage in the UK

Energy storage is flourishing in the UK, with economics becoming more viable due to falling costs and the growth of an industry capable of taking assets into a variety of energy and power market opportunities. This expert panel from the Energy Storage Summit 2021 brought together leading figures in the finance community with a direct involvement in the energy storage space to discuss the different financing and business models they've seen so far, and how they expect the market to evolve.
Marketsmymixfm.com

Let customers choose where to clear euro derivatives, banks tell EU

LONDON (Reuters) – It should be for clients to decide where they clear euro derivatives, though customers are ready to move business from London to Frankfurt if forced to by the European Union, bankers said on Wednesday. The London Stock Exchange’s LCH unit clears more than 90% of euro-denominated interest...
Financial Reportsbirminghamnews.net

Gamesys Group PLC Announces Expanded Q1 Trading Update

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the 'Group', 'Gamesys'), announces an expanded trading update for the three months ended 31 March 2021. This expanded trading update is being released to ensure consistent dissemination of Gamesys financial information which was published on 19 May 2021 in Bally's Corporation ('Bally's') Shareholder Circular, required for Bally's shareholder vote to approve the issuance of Bally's consideration shares in connection with its acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Gamesys, as announced on 13 April 2021. This release should be read in conjunction with the Group's Q1 Trading Update released on 13 April 2021.
Businessthepaypers.com

Standard Chartered signs MoU with Tazapay to offer digital escrow on Proxtera network

Standard Chartered has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with digital payments platform Tazapay. The MoU aims to deliver digital escrow services to buyers and sellers looking to trade globally on Proxtera, a business-to-business marketplace network. This marks the Bank’s first Escrow-as-a-Service (EaaS) offering, as well as the first banking partner that Tazapay is collaborating with following its partnership announcement with Proxtera in February 2021, according to the official press release.
Economypymnts.com

UK Finance Regulations Could Determine Klarna's IPO

Will the Swedish buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Klarna list itself on the London stock exchange? It depends on the British government. Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday (May 19) that Klarna’s decision on whether to go forward with a “blockbuster” listing could come down to the U.K.’s post-Brexit financial services rules. CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski said he hopes the government “follows the lead of Singapore” in loosening restrictions and allowing customers to “shift banks in the click of a button.”
Economythepaypers.com

Asia Alliance Bank selects ICS BANKS Islamic

Asia Alliance Bank, an Uzbekistan-based bank, has selected ICS BANKS Islamic Banking software solutions from ICS Financial Systems (ICSFS). With ICS BANKS Islamic Banking software suite, Asia Alliance Bank will start offering Islamic instruments of which: Islamic Core Banking, Murabaha, Ijarah, Mudaraba, Musharaka, Salam, Qard Hassan, Islamic Treasury and Investment, Trade Finance, Financing Facilities & Risk Groups, Istina’a and Parallel Istisna’a, Profit Distribution, and Time Deposit.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

UK’s FCA To FinTechs: You’re Not Banks

Great Britain’s chief financial watchdog has a message for FinTech startups operating in the U.K.: stop comparing yourself to banks. The Financial Conduct Authority this week ordered more than 300 FinTechs to contact their customers to remind them of the risk of keeping money in accounts that aren’t protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, which insures deposits.
Marketsthepaypers.com

Banxa and Bancor Partner for Cryptocurrency-to-Paper Money Gateway

Payment services provider Banxa has announced integrating its cryptocurrency-to-paper money gateway with Switzerland-based liquidity protocol Bancor. Bancor enables automated cross-chain swaps and the provision of liquidity for different tokens, and allows customers to trade tokens and earn interest by placing them on the company’s decentralised exchange. Banxa is a digital asset payment service provider and processor that enables digital asset purchases. Through the integration of Banxa's cryptocurrency-to-paper-money bridge, Bancor users will be able to buy cryptocurrencies directly through the Bancor network interface with paper currencies. Customers no longer have to first convert their paper money into dollar-backed stablecoins. Digital assets available on the Bancor network include BTC, BSV, LINK, ETH, LTC, USDT, BUSD and USDC.