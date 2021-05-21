newsbreak-logo
Politics

FFA will hold hybrid national convention

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National FFA Organization announced Wednesday the organization will hold its annual in-person convention this fall in Indianapolis. The event, which traditionally brings more than 65,000 attendees, will take place October 27-30. Expected in-person events during the convention include the American FFA Degree Ceremony, Career Success Tours, competitive events, delegate business sessions, entertainment, the National FFA Expo and shopping mall, general sessions, student and teacher workshops, and the National Days of Service.

