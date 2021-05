The Herreid Middle School team traveled to Gettysburg to take part in the Potter Co. MS/ JV invite. Ten schools and 69 golfers attended the event. Kayden Sayler topped the Yellowjackets, scoring 61 as he finished in the 13th spot in the Middle School boy’s division. Eric Rueb (68) came in 19th, Noah Schuetzle (83) 28th and Tyson Schumacher (89) […]