A new space museum set to open next year will have an unusual highlight: lunar artifacts that have yet to land on the moon. The Moonshot Museum, now under construction, will be located in the Pittsburgh headquarters of Astrobotic, a company building lunar landers and robotic rovers for NASA and commercial moon missions. The museum's feature attraction will be a large picture window through which visitors will be able to see into Astrobotic's clean room and witness spacecraft being assembled and readied for launches to the moon.