The Subaru Impreza WRX STI has been around since 1992, and in nearly 3 decades, the car has gone through a total of six generational evolutions, with the most recent seventh-gen model being released in 2014. Yeah, the current WRX STI really is seven years old as of the time of this writing. This is also the first model to no be marked under the Impreza name, for what that’s worth. The eighth-gen model since its inception is expected to come in the next year or two, which raises the question: Is the current Subaru WRX STI still worth buying or should you wait for the next generation to come around. Here’s what you need to know.