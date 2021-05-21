Blue Origin launches dinosaur bones into space for 'Dream Big' initiative

The US space agency has announced the launch of its first mobile robot to the Moon in late 2023 in search of ice and other resources on and below the lunar surface. As part of the Artemis programme, data from the Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER) would help the scientists map resources at the lunar south pole that could one day be harvested for long-term human exploration on the Moon, the agency said in a statement late on Friday.