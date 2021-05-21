Blue Origin launches dinosaur bones into space for 'Dream Big' initiative
Blue Origin has launched pieces of the past for its Club for the Future. Jeff Bezos' commercial spaceflight company recently sent dinosaur bones into space to support its nonprofit's Dream Big Alabama initiative and the Huntsville Science Festival. The fossil fragments, each 65 to 70 million years old, lifted off in April on the 15th and last test flight before Blue Origin plans to start flying people aboard its New Shepard suborbital launch vehicle.