CENTREVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that weather permitting, IL 157 from Old St. Louis Road/IL 13 to IL Route 15 in Centreville in St. Clair County will be closed to through traffic for rehabilitative work of the railroad crossing on Monday, May 3, 2021, from 7:00 a.m. and continuing until Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. Both lanes will be closed. A marked detour will be in place to safely guide motorists around the closure.