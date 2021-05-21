newsbreak-logo
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde CISD closed school on Friday at ALL campuses due to city water main break

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUVALDE, Texas - Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District officials announced that ALL of its schools will be closed on Friday. District officials said the school closures is due to a city water main break.

