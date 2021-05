An item published on page 2A in Thursday’s edition should have stated that Hope Free Lutheran Church’s May Food Pantry hours will held on two Mondays this month: Monday, May 10 and Monday, May 24 from 9 a.m. until noon. The church is located in west Ishpeming and visitors are asked to drive up to the front door and someone will bring the groceries to the car.Anyone in need of food is welcome to come. For more information, call the church at 906-485-5714.