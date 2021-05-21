newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

White House Economic Office Pushing For Higher Minimum Wage Offers Unpaid Internships

By James Williams
newstalkflorida.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe White House Council of Economic Advisers, which has pushed for a higher minimum wage, unveiled several unpaid internship job openings Wednesday. The Council of Economic Advisers (CEA) posted the unpaid internships, which are for graduate and undergraduate students qualified in assisting the office with analyzing economic data, on its website Wednesday. President Joe Biden has been an outspoken advocate for raising the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour since entering office, arguing that every American deserves a “living wage.”

www.newstalkflorida.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Cecilia Rouse
Person
Chrissy Houlahan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Wage#Income Inequality#Undergraduate Students#U S Students#American#Democratic Reps#Capitol Hill#The Washington Post#The Des Moines Register#Senate#Democrats#Cea#Unpaid Internships#Internship Opportunities#White House Interns#Economic Data#Federal Contractors#Federal Agencies#Advocacy Groups#Graduate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
Minimum Wage
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
White House
Related
POTUSCNBC

Biden urges employers to boost wages but warns workers they'll lose unemployment pay if they reject jobs

President Joe Biden said his administration will distribute more coronavirus relief funds as it aims to help companies hire more workers. While he urged companies to boost wages and make workplaces safe to entice workers, Biden also said people who do not take an offer for a "suitable job" would lose unemployment benefits unless they have a specific coronavirus-related concern.
POTUSCBS News

Biden administration proposes global minimum tax of at least 15%

The Biden administration is proposing a global minimum tax of at least 15% as it looks to level the playing field and stop what Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called the "race to the bottom." However, the Treasury Department said that 15% is just the starting point and they will push for that rate to be higher.
Congress & CourtsCrain's Cleveland Business

Opinion: The battle for a $15 minimum wage is already won

Democrats in Congress will probably fail to pass a federal $15-an-hour minimum wage. Amazingly, this might end up not mattering that much. The drive for $15 has succeeded simply by resetting Americans' idea of what a reasonable wage should be. In an age of grassroots political campaigns, the Fight for...
Congress & Courtshometownstations.com

Brown pushes for federal minimum wage increase

As Ohio announced this week that they will be ending the extra three hundred dollars a week in federal unemployment benefits next month, there has been a renewed talk about raising the minimum wage. President Biden has signed an executive order to require employers who have federal contracts to increase minimum wage to $15 an hour starting January 2022. But the overall push to raise it nationwide to that amount has faced opposition by Republicans and even some Democrats. The current federal minimum wage is $7.25, and it has been at that level since 2007. While most states have set their own minimum wage higher than that, including Ohio which is at $8.80 an hour, Senator Sherrod Brown says making the move now to raise the federal minimum wage, as the country seems to be turning the corner on the pandemic is important, because there are people still hurting.
Congress & CourtsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Sen. Toomey and GOP senators prep infrastructure offer for White House

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., plans to join a group of Republican senators Tuesday to present a new — and possibly larger — infrastructure proposal to senior Biden administration officials, a possible sign of strengthening negotiations between the White House and the minority party on Capitol Hill toward a compromise deal.
BusinessFortune

Big corporations are accelerating the push towards higher minimum wage

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. As the U.S. economy rebounds from the ravages of COVID-19, the country’s biggest corporations find themselves in need of workers, putting upward pressure on pay. Retail giants, fast-food chains,...
EconomyWUKY

UKToday: Job Growth, Minimum Wage, Infrastructure, And More

The state of the economy seems an ever-present concern for most Americans. We chat this week with Dr. Ken Troske, the Richard W. and Janis H. Furst Endowed Chair of Economics at UK, about some of President Biden's proposals, disappointing job growth, and the extraordinary recovery of the American economy.
Congress & CourtsSFGate

McCarthy pushes out Cheney, then pushes bipartisanship at the White House

WASHINGTON - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Wednesday took a head-spinning tour through Washington. First, he oversaw the roughly 20-minute meeting of House Republicans in which, by a simple voice vote after virtually no debate, they ejected Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming from her position as GOP conference chair, the No. 3 post in McCarthy's team.