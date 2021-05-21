White House Economic Office Pushing For Higher Minimum Wage Offers Unpaid Internships
The White House Council of Economic Advisers, which has pushed for a higher minimum wage, unveiled several unpaid internship job openings Wednesday. The Council of Economic Advisers (CEA) posted the unpaid internships, which are for graduate and undergraduate students qualified in assisting the office with analyzing economic data, on its website Wednesday. President Joe Biden has been an outspoken advocate for raising the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour since entering office, arguing that every American deserves a “living wage.”www.newstalkflorida.com