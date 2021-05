Are you one of those constantly searching for the deeper meaning in order to ignite your life? Plenty says they are, but then the Path Less Traveled is littered with people who fell by the wayside, those who took the soft, comfortable option of staying where they are. But if you've found your way to this, then at the heart of you is likely a burning light, that although may get stuck in a lay-by from time to time, is yearning to return to the highway, to be a flaming brilliance as a way of life. So what does it mean to be walking this “Path Less Traveled?” How might you blaze onwards when all around often seem conforming and constricted?