Spanish Teen Builds Underground Cave After Fighting With Parents

kunm.org
 1 day ago

Some people say you should count to 10 after an argument to let off steam. But a teenager in Spain has an even better outlet. After Andres Canto got into a fight with his parents, he took a pickaxe out of the garden and started digging. Six years later, what started as just a hole in the ground is now a fully excavated cave, complete with a bedroom, Wi-Fi, a sound system. I suppose you can have your lazy man cave to sit around and watch TV if you actually dug the thing yourself. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

www.kunm.org
