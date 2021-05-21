Spanish Teen Builds Underground Cave After Fighting With Parents

An 18-year old knife-wielding attacker killed three children and two workers at a nursery school in southern Brazil on Tuesday.The attacker then turned the weapon on to himself gashing his own neck, abdomen and torso and is currently in a critical condition in the hospital, reported AFP.While the exact age of children was not released, according to BBC News, the three deceased toddlers were all aged under two. A fourth child was said to be injured in the attack. The motive of the assailant is unknown at the moment.The incident took place in the small town of Saudades, in Santa...