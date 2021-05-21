PokerGo and SuperDraft to unite DFS contests and poker tournaments

#144 Dara O'Kearney: Co-Host of Award Winning Poker Podcast "The Chip Race" & Best Selling Poker Author. Yoooo, welcome my friend to another episode of the “Chasing Poker Greatness” podcast! This is your host, the founder of Chasing Poker Greatness, Brad Wilson. Today’s guest is one I am SUPER pumped to welcome back onto CPG, the always thoughtful and articulate author of Poker Satellite Strategy & PKO Poker Strategy… the Co-Host of the award winning poker podcast “The Chip Race”... none other than Dara O’kearney. Dara is a lot of things. He’s a former Irish international ultra marathon-runner turned poker pro, an educator, a stable runner with past CPG guest David Lappin, a columnist, an extremely popular poker blogger, and (oh yeah) he’s also a world-class cardplayer.He’s also proof that it’s never too late to not only get into poker but to also compete at the very highest levels.There are too many Greatness Bombs to count headed your way, including:- Why Dara believes a lifetime of competing gives him an edge on the green felt.- How-to healthily manage your poker expectations.- The one poker format you probably won’t ever see Dara playing.- And much, much more!Before you dive into this episode with Dara, I wanted to take a moment to let you know about my latest mini-course: Neutralize River Leads.NRL is powered by Mass Data Analysis, which means the strategies were built based on what folks are ACTUALLY doing instead of what folks theoretically SHOULD do.Neutralize River Leads is a “pay what you wish” mini-course so that you can experience the power of MDA at absolutely no upfront cost.You can grab your copy at chasingpokergreatness.com/NRL by joining the daily newsletter.Without any further ado, I bring to you the always brilliant ambassador of Unibet Poker… the one and only Dara O’kearney.New CPG Cash Game Courses!Preflop Bootcamp: https://bit.ly/Preflop-BootcampFish in a Barrel: http://bit.ly/fish-in-a-barrelNeutralize Flop Leads: https://bit.ly/2OkN8Yt.