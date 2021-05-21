newsbreak-logo
PokerGo and SuperDraft to unite DFS contests and poker tournaments

By Craig Davies
casinobeats.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePokerGo has teamed-up with Caesars Entertainment in a collaboration which will see SuperDraft bring daily fantasy sports contents to professional poker tournaments. The will see poker fans and players gain access to fantasy leagues and content for PokerGo tournament on the SuperDraft platform, in which it link-up which is lauded as a “first ever”.

