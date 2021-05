Nier Reincarnation was originally released on February 18 in Japan, and now making its way to the West and will be available for pre-registration. Reincarnation is set in the same universe as Nier and its sequel Nier: Automata, the player takes on the role of a girl that's being guided by a ghost-like being called Mama. The girl wakes up on a cold stone floor and finds herself in a place where buildings touch the sky. The girl is told that she's in a place known as The Cage, and that she has to reclaim what she has lost and atone for her sins. That's a pretty heavy plot synopsis, but at least it's also intriguing.