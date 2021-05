Professional golfer Hideki Matsuyama has been named the Hickok Belt® Award winner for the month of April 2021. Voting was conducted by a select panel of members of the National Sports Media Association (NSMA). On April 11, Hideki Matsuyama delivered the performance of a lifetime with his triumphant win in the Masters Tournament at Augusta National. Matsuyama had 15 worldwide wins going into the tournament, finishing the Masters with a final round 73 and an overall score of 278 (-10), one shot ahead of second place winner Will Zatatoris. He became the first Japanese male to win a golf major. Rising to the top ten of the professional golf world with his win and earning the tournament’s coveted green jacket has brought Matsuyama the admiration of golf fans throughout the world.