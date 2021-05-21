Library launches new virtual series

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articlePALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library, in partnership with members of the arts community in the Antelope Valley, is launching a new virtual Support the Arts series. The inaugural program will appear on the Library’s YouTube channel (Palmdale City Library) at 10 a.m., Saturday. It will feature local musician and weekly Antelope Valley Press Showcase columnist Jesse Davidson in an interview with Ian McCartor, a local singer/songwriter and hospice nurse, who combines his compassion and creativity to create “Legacy Songs.”

