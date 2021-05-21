'Super swipes': White House, dating apps partner to promote COVID-19 vaccines

The entire population has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including younger single people. During the White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing on Friday, President Joe Biden's advisor Andy Slavitt discussed how those in the dating pool have suffered as a result of the virus, revealing that a slew of dating apps are now supporting vaccinations in a major way. Read on to hear what he had to say—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID And Should Tell Your Doctor.