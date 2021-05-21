newsbreak-logo
'Super swipes': White House, dating apps partner to promote COVID-19 vaccines

By Tom Howell Jr.
Washington Times
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLooks may be important, but it’s what’s on the inside that counts — especially if there are antibodies floating around in there. Dating apps are responding to President Biden’s plea for companies to promote COVID-19 vaccination whenever possible. Tinder, OkCupid, Bumble and other apps will offer badges and graphics that make it clear if a potential match is immunized and offer free premium content, such as “super swipes,” to vaccinated persons.

www.washingtontimes.com
Person
Vivek Murthy
