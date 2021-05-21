Life is almost back to normal ... except for parents of kids under 12

I have two kids under 12. Neither is currently eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, although it’s on the horizon this fall. Meanwhile, life is going back to some semblance of normal. Massachusetts lifts remaining restrictions and relaxes mask guidance on May 29. We can even visit ball pits this summer. (Ball pits! Suspect in the best of times!) And as I’m wrapping my mind around that, I’m also fielding dozens of e-mails from my kids’ sports teams about safety protocols, which seem to change daily — or hourly.