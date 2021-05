On the latest episode of WWE NXT on Tuesday night, the WWE Universe tuned in to who would win in the bout revolving around Dakota Kai versus Mercedes Martinez. Fans were not disappointed, although as in indicative of a singles match, there could only be one winner. While one NXT Superstar was indeed the winner, much to the chagrin of the other, the winner was certainly not in a celebrating position for very long. As the fallout from NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver is felt within the ranks of NXT, its equally clear that the new NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez did not look too kindly on the eyes envying her Championship belt.