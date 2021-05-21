newsbreak-logo
Fisker to deliver first EV transport to Pope Francis next year

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
 1 day ago

Fisker Inc. said Friday that, following a private audience with Pope Francis, it will deliver the first all-electric papal transport next year.

The company said the specially created, singular version of the Fisker Ocean SUV will have an all-glass dome.

“I got inspired reading that Pope Francis is very considerate about the environment and the impact of climate change for future generations,” said co-Founder Henrik Fisker. “The interior of the Fisker Ocean papal transport will contain a variety of sustainable materials, including carpets made from recycled plastic bottles from the ocean.”

California-based Fisker (FSR) said it plans to start production of Fisker Ocean SUVs on Nov. 17, 2022. Prices start at $37,499 in the U.S., excluding applicable subsidies, and at EUR32,000 in Germany, including VAT and applicable subsidies. Premium versions, with a range of 350 million, will also be available.

The company said there are currently more than 16,000 reservation holders for the Ocean.

Fisker’s stock rose 0.7% in afternoon trading. It has fun up 18.3% this week, after the company reported Monday first-quarter results that showed losses that widened to $176.8 million and forecast a rise in expenses.

The stock has shed 15.2% year to date. In comparison, shares of fellow EV makers Tesla Inc. (TSLA) have declined 16.8% this year and Nikola Corp. (NKLA) have lost 20.2%, while the S&P 500 index (SPX) has gained 10.7%.

