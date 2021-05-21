Man steals bong, crashes into Pierce County home after police chase

newsbreak-logo
A 31-year-old man accused of stealing a bong crashed into a Pierce County home Tuesday after nearly hitting a construction crew flagger during a high speed chase with police. The man was a suspect in a robbery that occurred at Up In Smoke, 10707 Pacific Ave. S. He pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Pierce County Superior Court to charges of second-degree robbery, eluding, obstructing an officer and reckless driving.

