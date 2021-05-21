Research says Ohio is six months away from herd immunity: Capitol Letter

WADSWORTH, Ohio -- I have seen many letters to the editor and references to the election process recently, and while I know it is impolite to brag – Ohio gets it right. We are lucky to live in a state that has consistently executed successful elections. It starts with strong leadership at the top, but more importantly, the process has been successful because of our hardworking, bipartisan election officials. Our friends and neighbors – both Democrat and Republican – work together tirelessly to protect the integrity of our elections. During my six years on the Medina County Board of Elections, I saw the amazing work our “team” does!