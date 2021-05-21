Research says Ohio is six months away from herd immunity: Capitol Letter
Vaccine divide: Research shows a political gap in vaccine rates in the U.S., including in Ohio. More people in liberal-leaning states are getting shots than in conservative-leaning states, such as Ohio, where herd immunity may be six months away – despite the state’s vaccine allocation being among the highest in the U.S. Julie Washington reports that further slowing Ohio’s herd immunity efforts are lower vaccine rates in vulnerable communities, which face hurdles in transportation and time to get shots.www.cleveland.com