newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Research says Ohio is six months away from herd immunity: Capitol Letter

By Seth A. Richardson, cleveland.com
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 20 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Vaccine divide: Research shows a political gap in vaccine rates in the U.S., including in Ohio. More people in liberal-leaning states are getting shots than in conservative-leaning states, such as Ohio, where herd immunity may be six months away – despite the state’s vaccine allocation being among the highest in the U.S. Julie Washington reports that further slowing Ohio’s herd immunity efforts are lower vaccine rates in vulnerable communities, which face hurdles in transportation and time to get shots.

www.cleveland.com
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
38K+
Followers
39K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Government
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
City
Toledo, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Ohio Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Statehouse#Ohio Attorney General#Economy#Herd Immunity#U S Capitol#State Department#Republican Caucus#Capitol Letter#Rotunda Rumblings Vaccine#Democrats#The Ohio Supreme Court#Horizon Science Academy#American Jobs Plan#The U S Senate#Fudge And Transportation#The Cincinnati Enquirer#The Washington Post#The Lake Erie Crushers#The U S Supreme Court#Bowling Green Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Ohio Election Security and Modernization Act codifies best practices: Sharon A. Ray

WADSWORTH, Ohio -- I have seen many letters to the editor and references to the election process recently, and while I know it is impolite to brag – Ohio gets it right. We are lucky to live in a state that has consistently executed successful elections. It starts with strong leadership at the top, but more importantly, the process has been successful because of our hardworking, bipartisan election officials. Our friends and neighbors – both Democrat and Republican – work together tirelessly to protect the integrity of our elections. During my six years on the Medina County Board of Elections, I saw the amazing work our “team” does!
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Fighting systemic racism now involves protecting our right to vote in Ohio: Chris Hubbard

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- For some people, the only way to win is to change the rules of the game. In 1967, after Lew Alcindor (or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, as we know him today) regularly dunked on his opponents throughout his freshman year at UCLA, the NCAA banned the slam dunk in college basketball. The NCAA claimed the shot, which was mostly used by Black athletes, was not “skillful” and was, for the next ten years, strictly forbidden. The “Lew Alcindor rule,” as the ban soon became known, undercut the advantages of athletic, powerful players who were Black. Black and unstoppable.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Indicted Cleveland Councilman Ken Johnson to appeal suspension to the Ohio Supreme Court

Johnson, who is under federal indictment, was suspended April 20 by a panel of three retired judges, appointed by Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor in March. The panel held that the charges against Johnson related directly to his position in public office and that the rights and interests of the public would be adversely affected if he were allowed to continue to serve.
Mental HealthPosted by
Cleveland.com

Effort to limit who can be appointed to ADAMHS boards is ill-timed and wrong

Individuals and families with experience with mental illness and substance use disorders and citizens representing diverse communities deserve to continue to have a voice on local Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) boards. However, a provision being considered by the Ohio Senate in the budget bill, Amended Substitute House Bill 110, would eliminate required appointments and allow an option to shrink the number of ADAMHS board members.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

How not to develop the Opportunity Corridor: editorial

Cleveland City Hall has a problem. A big problem. It’s called accountability. It’s called honesty. It’s called respect. It’s called being a good steward for the future by honoring partners, respecting commitments, and fully embracing and understanding opportunities in the $306 million “Opportunity Corridor” now being built through some of the city’s poorest neighborhoods to link University Circle to Interstates 77 and 490.
Ohio StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

EXPLAINER: How Ohio's Vax-a-Million lottery will work

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — With the first drawing for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery system scheduled for May 26, state officials announced a change to the process Monday that will require participants to opt-in. The lottery system unveiled by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine last week will begin next Wednesday and continue for five weeks, offering residents a $1 million prize or a full-ride scholarship to a four-year university in the state.
Ohio StateNorwalk Reflector

For Ohio's unvaccinated, is DeWine's price right?

COLUMBUS — Vaccinated Ohioans, come on down! It's time for you to play Ohio Vax-a-Million!. At 7:29 p.m. on the night of May 26, the first adult $1 million winner will be announced live during the Ohio Lottery's televised broadcast. The name will be picked earlier in the day from...
Ohio StateWHIZ

Ohio Vax-a-Million details announced

COLUMBUS –g, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald Monday morning announced details for Ohio Vax-a-Million, a series of five weekly statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Ohio Statespectrumnews1.com

Gov. DeWine announces changes to health orders, Ohio Vax-A-Million

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Ohio Department of Health will amend its health orders to reflect the latest recommendations by the Center for Disease Control. Most notably, masks will still be recommended in areas with large amounts of people. What You Need To Know. Gov. Mike...
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

DeWine clarifies changes made to Ohio's mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Governor Mike DeWine is clarifying changes being made to Ohio's mask mandate following his announcement of health orders ending on June 2. The governor said under the new guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on vaccinated and unvaccinated people, he said businesses and employers may choose to still require customers and employees to wear masks.
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Ohio's unemployment fraud, overpayments tops $2.1 billion

Ohio paid out roughly $2.1 billion in unemployment benefits to fraudsters or people who didn't qualify for the money, state unemployment officials said Monday. In February, Ohio officials estimated $332 million had been paid out in 2020 in fraudulent checks. Since the pandemic began in March 2020 through March 2021,...