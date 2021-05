Showtime has unleashed the first trailer for Hip Hop 50—a multiyear program initiative that celebrates the culture’s 50th anniversary. Presented in collaboration with Mass Appeal, the cross-platform series is led by Nassir “Nas” Jones and celebrated filmmaker/producer Sacha Jenkins. Variety reports the programming will include scripted shows, digital shorts, podcasts, and documentary films, all of which will explore key figures and chapters within hip-hop’s rich history. The content will include Estevan Oriol’s Cypress Hill documentary Hits From the Bong; Joshe Swade’s Ricky Powell: The Individualist about the legendary hip-hop photographer; Roger Gastman’s Rolling Like Thunder, which explores the graffiti subculture in NYC; and Push It, a documentary about women’s ongoing contributions to the hip-hop landscape.