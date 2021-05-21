newsbreak-logo
Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever 5/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Indiana Fever are hosting the Atlanta Dream at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indiana on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 19:00 ET in an all-Eastern battle between two struggling squads that haven’t managed to win in the 2021 WNBA season yet. The Fever have lost their first couple of matches and the Dream have dropped their first three and both teams are looking to bounce back and score their virgin victory of this young season.

