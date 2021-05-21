newsbreak-logo
Tardy Gras? Fat Friday? Whatever its called, Mardi Gras-style parade brings ‘rare’ flair to Mobile

By John Sharp
AL.com
AL.com
 20 hours ago
Tardy Gras. Fat Friday. A Mardi Gras-style parade to commemorate the commissioning of the future USS Mobile. Whatever you call it, tonight’s 6:30 cavalcade through downtown Mobile is an unusual event that also signals the city’s return to parading following a near-15-month halt caused by the coronavirus pandemic that has taken more than 800 lives in Mobile County and over 11,000 statewide.

