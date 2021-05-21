Heartthrob Guy Pearce as the Crusading Attorney, Jack Irish
Guy Pearce seems to be everywhere theses days. The Australian actor, who burst onto the scene playing a drag queen in 1994’s The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Jungle, added to his resume, starring in L.A. Confidential (1997), and the cult film, Memento (2000). These days, he’s being noticed with supporting roles in two streaming hits – Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, on Amazon Prime, and Mare of Easttown, on HBO Max. For those who want to see more of Pearce, the series to binge is Jack Irish, available on Acorn TV.www.womanaroundtown.com