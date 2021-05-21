Heartthrob Guy Pearce as the Crusading Attorney, Jack Irish

Since discovering it in high school, I hadn’t considered an option for me other than acting. And since holding my own during St. Elmo’s Fire, I felt on more solid ground in my choice of career, at least momentarily. That didn’t mean I was relieved of the constant anxiety that I would never work again. Exactly when and where my next job might come from was still very much in doubt. A teenage redhead I didn’t know at all would see to that problem and facilitate my getting the part that I’m still reminded of on a near-daily basis.